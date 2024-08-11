LONDON
London

    • Drunk driver charged after crash in Sarnia

    A single vehicle collision in the area of Wellington Street and Finch Drive in Sarnia on Aug. 10, 2024. (Source: Sarnia Police Service/X) A single vehicle collision in the area of Wellington Street and Finch Drive in Sarnia on Aug. 10, 2024. (Source: Sarnia Police Service/X)
    Sarnia police were called to the scene of a crash Saturday evening in the area of Wellington Street and Finch Drive.

    Police said injuries were sustained, but the severity is unknown at this time.

    Police cleared the area and charged a 19-year-old Sarnia man with impaired driving and over 80.

      

    Kayaker found dead in Lake Erie

    Around 7 p.m. Saturday, a deceased kayaker was found on Lake Erie, approximately half a kilometer from Turkey Point Marina in Norfolk County.

