London International Airport announces winter flight schedule

Looking to escape the cold this winter? The London International Airport (YXU) has you covered.

The airport’s winter schedule for sunny destinations has been released.

Air Transat and Sunwing are returning to YXU with non-stop flights to four popular Caribbean destinations.

Flair Airlines also continues service with their winter schedule non-stop to Cancun, Mexico and Orlando, Florida.

“We’re looking forward to a busy winter season at YXU with flights to beautiful sun destinations starting as early as November 2,” said Scott McFadzean, president and CEO of London International Airport. “In addition to our amazing direct sun destinations, there is always the daily option to easily connect from YXU via Toronto or Calgary to any destination globally.”

Air Transat flights

YXU – CUN (Cancun): Saturdays, beginning Nov. 2

YXU – PUJ (Punta Cana): Sundays, beginning Nov. 3

Sunwing flights

YXU – PUJ (Punta Cana): Tuesdays, beginning Dec. 10

YXU – CCC (Cayo Coco): Wednesdays, beginning Dec. 11

YXU – YRA (Varadero): Thursdays, beginning Dec. 12

YXU – CUN (Cancun): Thursdays, beginning Dec. 12

Flair Airlines flights

YXU – CUN (Cancun): Mondays and Thursdays, beginning Dec. 16

YXU – MCO (Orlando): Mondays and Fridays, beginning Dec. 20

For route maps and additional information, you can follow this link.