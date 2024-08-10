London International Airport announces winter flight schedule
Looking to escape the cold this winter? The London International Airport (YXU) has you covered.
The airport’s winter schedule for sunny destinations has been released.
Air Transat and Sunwing are returning to YXU with non-stop flights to four popular Caribbean destinations.
Flair Airlines also continues service with their winter schedule non-stop to Cancun, Mexico and Orlando, Florida.
“We’re looking forward to a busy winter season at YXU with flights to beautiful sun destinations starting as early as November 2,” said Scott McFadzean, president and CEO of London International Airport. “In addition to our amazing direct sun destinations, there is always the daily option to easily connect from YXU via Toronto or Calgary to any destination globally.”
Air Transat flights
- YXU – CUN (Cancun): Saturdays, beginning Nov. 2
- YXU – PUJ (Punta Cana): Sundays, beginning Nov. 3
Sunwing flights
- YXU – PUJ (Punta Cana): Tuesdays, beginning Dec. 10
- YXU – CCC (Cayo Coco): Wednesdays, beginning Dec. 11
- YXU – YRA (Varadero): Thursdays, beginning Dec. 12
- YXU – CUN (Cancun): Thursdays, beginning Dec. 12
Flair Airlines flights
- YXU – CUN (Cancun): Mondays and Thursdays, beginning Dec. 16
- YXU – MCO (Orlando): Mondays and Fridays, beginning Dec. 20
For route maps and additional information, you can follow this link.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Katie Vincent's sprint canoe gold gives Canada record medal haul at Paris Games
Katie Vincent rewrote the record book multiple times as she surged over the finish line in the women's 200-metre sprint canoe final at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.
The Perseid meteor shower is returning. Here's what to expect
The Perseid meteor shower, one of the brightest and best displays of shooting stars all year, is in the forecast for next week, according to NASA.
Summer surge: How severe is COVID in Canada? And what should you do?
Earlier this week, the World Health Organization warned that COVID-19 infections have been surging. With COVID-19 case tracking not as easily available, how can Canadians gauge the situation for themselves?
Old pantry staple is new again with people using it to improve fitness, disease and more. But it has risks
You may think the baking soda lurking in the back of your cupboard is only useful for absorbing gross refrigerator smells, cleaning produce or making baked goods.
Storm Debby: Over 94,000 Hydro-Quebec customers still without power
Tens of thousands Hydro-Quebec customers were still affected by power outages on Saturday morning.
Hiker found dead after 3-day search of Alberta backcountry
A hiker was found dead after a three-day search in central Alberta.
'Original sin': Torture of 9/11 suspects means even without plea deal, they may never face a verdict
A U.S. Defense Department disagreement over how to bring to justice the accused mastermind of the Sept. 11 attacks and two others has thrown the cases into disarray and surfaced tension between the desire of some victims' families to see a final legal reckoning and the significant obstacles that may make that impossible.
Trump said he ‘went down’ in helicopter 'emergency landing' with former San Francisco mayor, who says it never happened
Former U.S. president Donald Trump recounted a story to reporters on Thursday about being involved in a helicopter emergency landing with former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown.
Cringy moves and a white b-girl's durag prompt questions about Olympic breaking's authenticity
From the Australian b-girl with the meme-worthy 'kangaroo' dance move to the silver-medal winning Lithuanian in a durag, breaking's Olympic debut had a few moments that raised questions from viewers about whether the essence of the hip-hop art form was captured at the Paris Games.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.