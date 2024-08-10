Anglers find body in Thames River at North London Athletic Fields

Two anglers discovered a body on a branch in the Thames River late Saturday morning.

First responders were called to the North London Athletic Fields at Adelaide Street and Kipps Lane just before 11 a.m. for what was initially thought to be a water rescue.

Upon arrival, they discovered a deceased individual.

London Police Major Crimes Unit, along with the Forensic Identification Unit, were on scene along with the London Fire Department.

With the water being shallow, firefighters were easily able to remove the body from the water.

A London Police Service Supervisor on scene told CTV News the death is not expected to be deemed suspicious, and Major Crimes is handling the death investigation.

More to come.