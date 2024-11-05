London man charged with attacking Muslim women makes court appearance

The man accused of assaulting two Muslim women in west London made his first court appearance Tuesday.

James Henkel, 79, appeared briefly with another court date scheduled for mid-December.

According to police, in late September, a man yelled derogatory comments at a woman wearing a hijab near Berkshire Drive and Berkshire Place.

They say another woman came to help and both women were assaulted.

When a third person intervened, police say the suspect pulled out a knife then left on foot.

Henkel faces six charges related to assault with a weapon, assault, and mischief.