LONDON
London

    • London man charged with attacking Muslim women makes court appearance

    Share

    The man accused of assaulting two Muslim women in west London made his first court appearance Tuesday.

    James Henkel, 79, appeared briefly with another court date scheduled for mid-December.

    According to police, in late September, a man yelled derogatory comments at a woman wearing a hijab near Berkshire Drive and Berkshire Place.

    They say another woman came to help and both women were assaulted.

    When a third person intervened, police say the suspect pulled out a knife then left on foot.

    Henkel faces six charges related to assault with a weapon, assault, and mischief.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News