London man charged with attack on Muslim women
Police have confirmed a London man has been arrested in connection to reports that Muslim women were assaulted in the city’s southwest end.
The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday after a man allegedly approached a woman wearing a hijab and began yelling derogatory comments toward her in the area of Berkshire Drive and Berkshire Place.
London police said they did not know each other.
According to police, the woman called out for help and another woman came to her aid. The suspect then allegedly assaulted both women and property belonging to one of the victims was damaged.
When a nearby citizen approached, the suspect brandished a knife and threatened all three before leaving the area on foot, according to London police.
When officers arrived, they quickly located the suspect and placed him under arrest.
James Edward Henkel, 79, of London, has been charged with:
- Three counts of assault with a weapon
- Two counts of assault
- Mischief/damage to property not exceeding $5,000
Both women sustained minor physical injuries not requiring medical attention.
The National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) and Hikma Public Affairs Council have both released statements on social media regarding the reported incident.
Hikma stated the woman was with her children at the time.
Hikma said, “The attack [was] by an assailant who was armed with a knife and shouting racist, Islamophobic and anti-Palestinian threats.”
“Let us not forget. Not long ago, a Muslim family was murdered en masse by a white supremacist terrorist and his truck, in London,” said NCCM CEO Stephen Brown. “They were killed because of the same Islamophobia that currently grows across this country with alarming speed.”
Both agencies said resources are being offered to the victims.
The accused is scheduled to appear in London court on Nov. 5.
The investigation has been re-assigned to the London Police Service Hate Crime Unit and is being investigated as a hate- motivated incident.
