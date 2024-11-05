LONDON
London

    • Police investigating alleged assault that involved teen and child in Goderich

    An OPP cruiser is seen on the square in Goderich (Source: OPP) An OPP cruiser is seen on the square in Goderich (Source: OPP)
    Share

    OPP say they are investigating an assault that took place in Goderich last week.

    The incident involving a young teen and child in the area of Blake Street East and Gibbons Street took place on Monday, October 28, sometime in the 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. window.

    Police are currently appealing to the public for help, if you have any dashcam or home surveillance footage that may have captured footage in this area, please contact Huron OPP. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada 'deeply concerned' after alleged Russian sabotage plot

    The Canadian government says it has raised concerns directly with Russian officials after media reports this week revealed an alleged Russian sabotage operation. The alleged plot included plans to send parcels packed with incendiary devices aboard aircraft destined for Canada and the United States.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News