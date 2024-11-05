Police investigating alleged assault that involved teen and child in Goderich
OPP say they are investigating an assault that took place in Goderich last week.
The incident involving a young teen and child in the area of Blake Street East and Gibbons Street took place on Monday, October 28, sometime in the 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. window.
Police are currently appealing to the public for help, if you have any dashcam or home surveillance footage that may have captured footage in this area, please contact Huron OPP.
