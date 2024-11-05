Serious injuries reported in late-night crash in Ingersoll

Oxford County police are investigating after a crash late Monday night involving a tanker truck and a passenger vehicle caused injuries in Zorra Township.

Police were called to the Highway 2 and 37th Line roundabout around midnight.

They say the lone driver in the passenger vehicle sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

The driver of the tanker truck was not injured.

Sections of the roads surrounding the roundabout were closed for several hours overnight, but have since reopened.

If you have any information that may help with the investigation including dash cam footage, please contact the Oxford OPP at 1-888-310-1122.