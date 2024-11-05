'I didn't think he was going to shoot him': Witness says accused in bush party murder trial expressed surprise
Evidence in the 2021 bush party murder trial indicates one of the suspects were surprised shots were fired during the party.
Mackenna Bain was there the night of the shooting in July 2021.
The lawyer for Emily Altmann played an audio recording of a conversation with police where Bain says Altmann was contacting people to fight whoever was responsible for throwing a drink at her.
Bain also said in the recording Altmann expressed surprise when shots were fired during the confrontation.
Bain told police after hearing the shots, Altmann was distraught, saying, "I didn't think he was going to shoot him."
Josue Silva, 18, died from a gunshot wound that night.
The 22-year-old Altmann and her 23-year-old co-accused Carlos Guerra Guerra have pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and assault causing bodily harm.
