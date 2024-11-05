All flags may fly in Strathroy-Caradoc

Strathroy-Caradoc council will not implement a flag ban on municipal properties.

Council voted 8 to 1 against Coun. Brian Derbyshire’s motion to amend the bylaw.

It would have only allowed the Canadian, provincial, and Strathroy-Caradoc flags to fly on municipal flag poles.

The municipality has flown pride flags in the past, as well as flags for community living month, and National Truth and Reconciliation.