    • All flags may fly in Strathroy-Caradoc

    A Canadian flag is seen on the pole outside the Strathroy-Caradoc municipal office in Strathroy, Ont. on Oct. 29, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London) A Canadian flag is seen on the pole outside the Strathroy-Caradoc municipal office in Strathroy, Ont. on Oct. 29, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)
    Strathroy-Caradoc council will not implement a flag ban on municipal properties.

    Council voted 8 to 1 against Coun. Brian Derbyshire’s motion to amend the bylaw.

    It would have only allowed the Canadian, provincial, and Strathroy-Caradoc flags to fly on municipal flag poles.

    The municipality has flown pride flags in the past, as well as flags for community living month, and National Truth and Reconciliation.

    Canada 'deeply concerned' after alleged Russian sabotage plot

    The Canadian government says it has raised concerns directly with Russian officials after media reports this week revealed an alleged Russian sabotage operation. The alleged plot included plans to send parcels packed with incendiary devices aboard aircraft destined for Canada and the United States.

