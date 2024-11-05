'We have no intention of leaving till the last resident does': Staff at Trillium Care Norwich say they haven’t been paid in weeks
Healthcare staff at Trillium Care Retirement Home in Norwich and their supporters gathered outside the home Tuesday afternoon in a desperate bid to make people aware that their employer is refusing to pay them.
“We’re coming here for free because we care about these residents. We care. Thank you. I try not to get emotional. These people were like family,” said Angela Franklin, a nurse at the home.
On Oct. 26, staff were given notice by management that Trillium is closing doors to the retirement home as of Nov. 11. According to the Retirement Homes Regulatory Authority, that’s in breach of the Retirement Homes Act, which requires 120 days.
To make matters worse, staff say they’re being pressured by management to turn in their resignations. But they’re concerned that if they do that, they will not be eligible for employment insurance.
“They want us to send a letter of resignation to get our release. We can’t do that, that’s quitting, and we’re still here. And we have no intention of leaving till the last resident does,” said staffer Cheryl Williams.
Staff and supporters gather outside Trillium Care Norwich on Nov. 5, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)
Among the supporters on was Teresa Chalmers, who said her mother stayed at Trillium care for a period. She’s angry the workers are getting left behind.
“I think they need to have a pro bono lawyer to fight for their wages,” exclaimed Chalmers. “If this place gets put on the market for $2 million and these women don’t get their pay, that’s what needs to happen,” she said.
Oxford MPP Ernie Hardeman (PC) said there’s little the government can do at this point, as retirement homes are a private business. But he said he expects the Ministry of Labour will eventually become involved.
Staff at Trillium Care Norwich speak to reporters on Nov. 5, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)
“And I hope the owner will realize that he doesn’t have the power to just tell people ‘You’re done,’ and send them off without paying the wages that are owing,” said Hardeman.
The impending closure and dispute over wages comes amid a fraud investigation at Trillium Care Norwich. OPP said some residents and families were defrauded out of more than $50,000. The investigation is ongoing.
In the meantime, CTV News reached out to management at Trillium Care Norwich, but did not get a response by this article’s publication date.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Live election results: Trump takes North Carolina battleground as polls close in all swing states
Donald Trump won the battleground state of North Carolina on Tuesday, fending off a challenge from Kamala Harris, who was looking to flip the state and expand her pathways to 270 electoral votes.
Trump wins North Carolina, narrowing Harris' path to victory
Donald Trump won the battleground state of North Carolina on Tuesday, fending off a challenge from Kamala Harris, who was looking to flip the state and expand her pathways to 270 electoral votes.
Who's going to win? The election prediction roundup
Outlets across the United States have been crunching numbers, parsing polls and working their magic models to predict the outcome of Tuesday’s presidential election.
How exit polls work and what they will tell us on election night
Exit polls are a set of surveys that ask voters whom they voted for, as well as additional questions about their political opinions, the factors they considered in the election and their own backgrounds more broadly.
These swing states will likely decide the U.S. presidential election
These swing states will most likely determine the path to the presidency, with candidates needing to win some combination of votes to get them across the 270 mark to secure a majority.
Blues forward Dylan Holloway departs on stretcher after being struck in neck by puck
St. Louis Blues forward Dylan Holloway left Tuesday night's contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning and departed the rink on a stretcher after being struck by a puck late in the first period.
Lamborghini driver who crashed into parked cars while trying to pass streetcar sentenced to prison
A mortgage broker who totalled his Lamborghini and left a passenger with life-altering injuries after trying to pass a Toronto streetcar at nearly three times the speed limit has been handed a two-and-a-half year prison sentence.
Ben Affleck had this to say about his ex, Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may be going through a divorce, but it sounds like things are amicable.
B.C. RCMP say drunk driver crashed SUV then switched seats with passenger – who crashed again
Two drunk women crashed the same SUV into the same parked car in the same motel parking lot in Prince George, B.C., last week, according to police.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.