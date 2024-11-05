'We have no intention of leaving till the last resident does': Staff at Trillium Care Norwich say they haven’t been paid in weeks

Healthcare staff at Trillium Care Retirement Home in Norwich and their supporters gathered outside the home Tuesday afternoon in a desperate bid to make people aware that their employer is refusing to pay them.

“We’re coming here for free because we care about these residents. We care. Thank you. I try not to get emotional. These people were like family,” said Angela Franklin, a nurse at the home.

On Oct. 26, staff were given notice by management that Trillium is closing doors to the retirement home as of Nov. 11. According to the Retirement Homes Regulatory Authority, that’s in breach of the Retirement Homes Act, which requires 120 days.

To make matters worse, staff say they’re being pressured by management to turn in their resignations. But they’re concerned that if they do that, they will not be eligible for employment insurance.

“They want us to send a letter of resignation to get our release. We can’t do that, that’s quitting, and we’re still here. And we have no intention of leaving till the last resident does,” said staffer Cheryl Williams.

Staff and supporters gather outside Trillium Care Norwich on Nov. 5, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

Among the supporters on was Teresa Chalmers, who said her mother stayed at Trillium care for a period. She’s angry the workers are getting left behind.

“I think they need to have a pro bono lawyer to fight for their wages,” exclaimed Chalmers. “If this place gets put on the market for $2 million and these women don’t get their pay, that’s what needs to happen,” she said.

Oxford MPP Ernie Hardeman (PC) said there’s little the government can do at this point, as retirement homes are a private business. But he said he expects the Ministry of Labour will eventually become involved.

Staff at Trillium Care Norwich speak to reporters on Nov. 5, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

“And I hope the owner will realize that he doesn’t have the power to just tell people ‘You’re done,’ and send them off without paying the wages that are owing,” said Hardeman.

The impending closure and dispute over wages comes amid a fraud investigation at Trillium Care Norwich. OPP said some residents and families were defrauded out of more than $50,000. The investigation is ongoing.

In the meantime, CTV News reached out to management at Trillium Care Norwich, but did not get a response by this article’s publication date.