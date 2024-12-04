'It was a hidden gem in the county': St. Thomas patients look for alternate solutions as STEGH therapy pool remains closed

A group of physiotherapy patients is still searching for ways to maintain their health after the closure of the pool at the St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital (STEGH).

“I have deteriorated greatly since July when they closed the pool, even though I'm doing chair exercises and everything I can to keep physically fit,” said Sally Martyn, a patient who used the pool.

Martyn, the former mayor of Central Elgin, has spearheaded a group who were trying to keep the pool open, but are now searching for alternate solutions.

Martyn got her long-awaited meeting with hospital management and the STEGH board of directors, but didn’t get the answers she was hoping for.

“We want to reiterate that the decision to permanently close the therapy pool remains unchanged,” said Karen Davies, CEO of STEGH in a statement to CTV News.

“This decision is based on our commitment to the safe operation of our hospital facilities.”

The pool has been closed since July when failure caused water to enter the south electrical mechanical room. A report identified repair costs at approximately $350,000.

The therapy pool at St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital has been closed since July 2024 after a failure led to water leaking into the mechanical room (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

“However, even if these repairs were completed, they would not eliminate the ongoing risk of catastrophic failure,” added Davies.

“Our responsibility to ensure the safe operations of our hospital and the wellbeing of our patients and staff will take precedence.”

Martyn said the group “was willing to raise the money to protect those systems, but they (STEGH) still won't even consider it.”

The STEGH pool was rented and used by tenant Talbot Trail Physiotherapy.

Owner Chris Streib has now been searching for a new location, where he could install a therapy pool.

“We've been looking in St. Thomas, trying to find anywhere from a warehouse space to some clinical space that could be three to five thousand square feet to house a pool that we actually could drop into that space,” said Streib.

Streib said Hollandia Pools and Spas from London, Ont. could get a new pool up and running quickly if they can find the right space.

With the only available space he could find for rent in the area at 15,000 square feet, he is now appealing to the public to help with a spot to install a pool.

“Would just need an open space, and some access to water, hydro and gas to heat the pool,” said Streib.

“They could literally cement form a pool in on a slab concrete and have that up and running in two months for us.”

Martyn said there are more than 600 patients who are looking for therapy. They have strong backing and could come with the money to fund this endeavor.

“We're willing to fundraise and do this because we're all so desperate for a hydrotherapy pool,” said Martyn.

“We've looked into alternatives in London, but we have not been able to find anything that people are willing or able to get to because of their ability to walk or not walk.”

Streib said the benefits of hydrotherapy are obvious.

“I've always said this pool was a hidden gem in the county,” said Streib.

Chris Streib, owner of Talbot Trail Physiotherapy, is now looking to rent a space where they could install a therapy pool for use by more than 600 patients (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

“They (patients) can do things in a pool that they just can't do on land, as quickly. We can get people through their rehab programs in almost half the time, and people that are chronically suffering from disability, they can get into a pool and prevent them from being hospitalized or needing further care.”

Streib said the City of St. Thomas is on track to have a pool in place within the next five years and are trying to accelerate that timeline.

“We’re looking for a space that could be anywhere from the two-to-five years or even further beyond,” said Streib.