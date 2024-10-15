'If we raise all the money, will you fix this?': Charge continues to reopen STEGH therapy pool
Former mayor of Central Elgin Sally Martyn has one simple question for the CEO of the St. Thomas-Elgin General Hospital (STEGH) when it comes to the shuttered therapy pool; “If we raise all the money, will you fix this?”
Martyn was regular user of the pool but has seen her health decline drastically over the past few months since its closure.
“I wasn't using a walker in July, but I am now using walker all the time,” said Martyn, who is struggling to move and can’t stand for long periods of time.
“I can't strengthen my legs. When [I’m] in the pool at waist deep water, I can do jumping jacks - I can do everything, and it keeps my legs strong, but I can't do that on land.”
Martyn is leading a committee hoping to convince STEGH to reopen the pool.
Hundreds of monthly pool users have been without therapy since July 10, 2024, after a leak caused severe flooding.
The therapy pool at the STEGH remains empty after a leak caused severe flooding to hospital infrastructure on July 10, 2024 (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
CTV reached out to STEGH CEO Karen Davies in hopes of getting an answer to Martyn’s question but was told Davies was away on Tuesday.
STEGH directed CTV to its latest website statement which included “reopening the pool is not a viable option.”
The statement explained, “The catastrophic failure that occurred in July resulted in severe flooding of the mechanical and high-voltage electrical rooms located directly beneath the pool… The risk of another failure cannot be ignored... A repeat incident could shut down the entire South Building, disrupting care for hundreds of patients and jeopardizing critical hospital operations.”
STEGH says it can’t risk a future leak in the therapy pool which could “shut down the entire South building disrupting care for hundreds of patients and jeopardizing critical hospital operations”. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
At the Oct. 7 meeting of St. Thomas City Council, council voted unanimously to support residents hoping to reopen the pool.
“They aren’t looking for a financial commitment, but looking for our support,” said councillor Steve Peters when addressing a motion.
“We need this because we're not going to be building a new pool in one year or three years. One of the things I would like to see, perhaps in the correspondence is that the hospital reaches out to the community and talk to Sally and her team of people because, I was under the impression that they were prepared to make the commitment to raise the $350,000 or whatever it's going to take - to be needed.”
Councillor Gary Clarke said that his colleagues see this pool as an important asset.
“People really want the pool and they realize that it has to be fixed,” said Clarke. “They also realize the hospital can't be compromised in terms of electrical and mechanical. So maybe that's going to be more dollars needed to be raised than just the pool itself. Maybe they have to come up with some other safety measures which would take more money. Hopefully people can talk and find out what is the real cost of opening, and can it happen?”
Martyn said that this pool is “so vital to so many of us.”
“A lot of us are going to suffer greatly,” said Martyn.
“There are a lot of us that are suffering now because it's been closed since July. After our initial meeting - which had 60 people attend - I thought that Karen would meet with me. I had been on the (STEGH) board until June, and I thought we had it all arranged, but, at the last minute she just said, ‘it's not about money, so we're not going to meet’.”
Martyn and her committee will be meeting again Wednesday night to figure out their next steps.
They’ve offered to fundraise for the repairs and believe they could easily raise the hundreds of thousands of dollars needed. However, at this point, it doesn’t seem like the hospital is open to the idea.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberal MP endorses 'robust caucus discussion' about whether Trudeau should still lead the party
Amid mounting pressure from within the Liberal caucus for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to consider stepping down as party leader, Liberal MP Anthony Housefather says there should be 'robust' conversations on the topic.
Thousands of cleaning supplies may contain substances linked to health problems
When you go through the chore of cleaning your home, you hope the end result is a safer, healthier environment for you and your loved ones. But some of the products you are using might put your health at risk.
Rufus Wainwright calls Trump's use of 'Hallelujah' cover the 'height of blasphemy'
Rufus Wainwright says he was 'horrified' to learn that Donald Trump played his cover version of 'Hallelujah' during a presidential campaign event in Pennsylvania on Monday.
90 charges withdrawn against father and his common-law partner in Edmonton child abuse case
Charges have been withdrawn against a man and a woman who faced a combined 90 charges in a child and animal abuse case.
Canadian support for Donald Trump higher than in last U.S. presidential election, survey finds
While more Canadians are signalling their support former U.S. president Donald Trump, the majority remains hopeful for a Democratic win.
Man sentenced, ordered deported for killing woman, injuring 2 others in Surrey, B.C.
A Metro Vancouver man will spend up to four years in prison before he is deported after pleading guilty to a triple stabbing that left his sister-in-law dead and two others, including a two-year-old girl, seriously injured.
Canada and U.S. list Samidoun as terrorist group, U.S. adds Canadian to terror list
Canada is listing the pro-Palestinian group Samidoun as a terrorist group, while the U.S. has added a Canadian citizen affiliated with the organization to its counter-terrorism list.
Stricter regulation of candidate nominations a 'complex space': PM's chief of staff
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's chief of staff says there's no simple answer to bolstering the integrity of political nomination contests.
Canadian teen wins second place in international neuroscience competition
A Winnipeg high school student placed second in an international neuroscience contest where she competed against nearly 3,000 other students from 40 countries in Chicago, Ill.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.