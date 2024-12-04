Sarnia police identify victim of weekend stabbing death

Sarnia police have confirmed the identity of the victim in a stabbing death.

Gurasis Sing, 22, a citizen of India was an international student studying business at Lambton College in Sarnia.

Police were called to a residence on Queen Street south of Talfourd Street just before 5:00 a.m. on Sunday for a reported stabbing.

Upon arrival, the victim was located deceased, and a second person was taken into custody.

"Despite an arrest having been made, this complex investigation is ongoing. The Sarnia Police Criminal Investigations Division continues to gather all available evidence to determine the circumstances surrounding this criminal act and what, if any, motive may have existed that led to the murder of this young man," said Chief Derek Davis. "At this time, we do not believe this crime to be racially motivated. The Sarnia Police Service, in partnership and coordination with Lambton College, will continue our efforts to support Gurasis' family and friends as they seek to navigate these tragic circumstances."

Police also confirmed the accused, and the victim were known to each other in that they shared space in the same rooming house.

Statement from Lambton College

"Students are at the heart of Lambton College, and the loss of a student is a tragedy of the highest magnitude. We extend our deepest condolences to everyone impacted by this devastating loss.

Lambton College has been in touch with the student’s family and are working with them on funeral arrangements and repatriation.

Support is being provided to members of the Lambton College community through the Counselling & Wellness Centre, Centre for Global Engagement, Lion’s Mind Peer Wellness Collective, and the Employee and Family Assistance Plan.

We thank our Sarnia-Lambton community for its ongoing support, and ask that the privacy of the victim's family, friends and classmates be respected during this difficult time."