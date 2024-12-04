Boler Mountain hopes to debut multi-million-dollar expansion at opening next week

This week’s winter weather has accelerated opening day plans for an expanded Boler Mountain.

Since temperatures dropped snowmaking machines have been running most days and every night.

When combined with mother nature’s flurries, Boler expects to be ready to open in just over a week.

“If we can offer something up, maybe by next weekend, we’re going to do it - and we're working really hard to do it," said manager Marty Thody in an interview with CTV News London.

The only caveat is a brief warmup and the potential for rain on Monday - but Thody expects it won’t lessen the chances of a possible Thursday or Friday opening.

When the lifts start running, Boler's newest feature will not be on the slopes – the attraction will debut a new three million dollar addition to its rental chalet.

The scale of it's now larger building matches those found at far larger mountain resorts.

"We've built this new facility for our rental guests. We added about 7000 square feet to the existing old chalet, which is really awesome. We're very excited," said Katie McKeiver, Boler's rental shop manager.

Katie McKeiver, the rental shop manager at Boler Mountain, is seen inside the newly expanded facility and viewing area (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

650 skis and snowboard rentals are now racked and visible to all for easy distribution to novice and visiting skiers.

As the finishing touches are applied to the new rental shop, which includes a new rooftop patio and bar, its staff are training on the latest in ski maintenance.

A newly installed quarter-of-a-million-dollar specialized machine perfects each ski to an individual skier's needs.

“We can do different angles, different side edges, different sharpness. So it is it's pretty awesome," McKeiver explained. "So, if you were more into racing, we could do a tune for you. If you're just starting out, we could do a tune for that. So we kind of can get everyone sorted.”

As Boler Mountain remains a non-profit, this year’s expenditures were planned.

One of several seating areas looking out to Boler Mountain inside the rental facility (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

Thody said that more warm weather-resistant snow-making equipment is next on the list should Boler make money this year.

“We realize our windows of opportunity are getting, shorter. We want to be able to produce more in a shorter period of time.”

Thody confirmed a much larger project is just over the horizon.

“We're looking at developing in the south side of our West Hill. There could be a few things happening there over the next few years if we have some decent seasons and generate revenue.”

Once that happens, it is anticipated Boler will move from a regional attraction to a solid competitor among Ontario’s best ski resorts.