Another blast of snow is expected to roll through on Thursday

Environment Canada issued a snow squall warning and blowing snow advisory for the London region on Wednesday - that's expected to roll through late Wednesday night, and continue well into Thursday.

Winds reaching up to 70 km/h are possible, making visibility very poor at times. It’s recommended if you do need to travel, to give yourself extra time to reach your destination.

“A clipper moves in for your Wednesday, with snow once again returning to the area,” said CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison. “So after a brief break [Tuesday] night, snowfall is expected to accumulate through the day.”

Atchison warns snow squalls are expected on the back end of this clipper system.

More snowfall is expected as we head into Thursday afternoon (CTV News London)

“Flurries and snow squalls expected for your Thursday, and [a high of] minus 1,” said Atchison.

While the snow hit us fast and hard, a look into next week’s forecast is showing warmer temperatures and showers instead of flurries.

In Huron County, officials have declared a 'Significant Weather Event' due to blowing snow. Users of Huron County Rods are being advised to avoid unncessary travel.

More snow squalls are expected on Thursday, as this weather system battles it out (CTV News London)

Bus cancellations

Huron-Perth

Bruce-Grey

Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast

Wednesday: Periods of snow and local blowing snow. Local amount 2 cm. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. High zero. Wind chill minus 10 this morning.

Wednesday night: Periods of light snow changing to flurries at times heavy near midnight. Local blowing snow overnight. Local amount 2 cm. Wind west 40 km/h gusting to 60. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 12 overnight.

Thursday: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of flurries in the morning. Snow squalls and flurries beginning near noon. Local blowing snow in the afternoon. Local amount 15 to 25 cm. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 70. High minus 2. Wind chill near minus 13.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 3.

Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 2.

Sunday: Cloudy. High plus 3.

Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 6.