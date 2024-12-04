LONDON
London

    • London Knights win 19th straight on Teddy Bear Toss night, Cowan ties OHL record

    Easton Cowan, left, and Denver Barker during Teddy Bear Toss night on Dec. 4, 2024. (Fiona Robertson/CTV News London) Easton Cowan, left, and Denver Barker during Teddy Bear Toss night on Dec. 4, 2024. (Fiona Robertson/CTV News London)
    The London Knights beat the Owen Sound attack 3-0 Wednesday night at Canada Life Place.

    It was the club’s 19th consecutive victory, keeping the Knights comfortably on top of the OHL standings.

    Easton Cowan recorded a pair of assists, extending his personal point scoring streak to 55 games. That ties the league record originally set by Doug Gilmour back in the 1982-83 season.

    It was also the Knights’ annual Teddy Bear Toss event. Landon Sim’s second period goal broke a 0-0 tie, sending thousands of plush bears over the glass.

    Austin Elliott made 23 saves for his second shutout of the season, while Denver Barkey added a goal and an assist to help secure the win.

    London’s next game is Friday night at Canada Life Place against the Oshawa Generals.

