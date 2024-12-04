London Knights win 19th straight on Teddy Bear Toss night, Cowan ties OHL record

The London Knights beat the Owen Sound attack 3-0 Wednesday night at Canada Life Place.

It was the club’s 19th consecutive victory, keeping the Knights comfortably on top of the OHL standings.

Easton Cowan recorded a pair of assists, extending his personal point scoring streak to 55 games. That ties the league record originally set by Doug Gilmour back in the 1982-83 season.

It was also the Knights’ annual Teddy Bear Toss event. Landon Sim’s second period goal broke a 0-0 tie, sending thousands of plush bears over the glass.

Austin Elliott made 23 saves for his second shutout of the season, while Denver Barkey added a goal and an assist to help secure the win.

London’s next game is Friday night at Canada Life Place against the Oshawa Generals.