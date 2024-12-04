Pedestrian struck in northeast London

LONDON
    London police say that one person has been transported to hospital with serious injuries as the result of a collision this afternoon.

    The collision between a vehicle and pedestrian took place in the area of Oxford and First Streets.

    At this time, police remain on the scene, and have employed the use of a drone to help with the investigation. London police ask the public to avoid the area. 

