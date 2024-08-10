'It was a big surprise': 12-year-old cancer patient gets surprise party on rooftop outside hospital room window

Felix Ward was in shock when his father opened the blinds to his hospital room.

His parents had arranged for a big party of family and friends to gather on top of the LHSC visitor parking garage, which is right outside his room.

“It was a big surprise, everybody had signs,” said Felix, a 12-year-old St. Thomas boy with cancer who is at Children’s Hospital at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC).

A few minutes later, Felix arrived at the party. Doctors had given him permission to attend the event as long as he wore a mask.

Having been in hospital for the past six weeks, this was a nice boost.

Felix Ward – a 12 year old with cancer – waves to family and friends from his hospital room at London Health Sciences Centre on Aug 10, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London) “The toughest part has been not being able to see people,” he said. “It's been good to see everybody here”.

Chairs were set up on the roof, and Felix took turns shaving people’s heads.

“We're here to support our grandson who's got cancer, and we're all going to shave our heads for him,” said Val Ward, Felix’s grandfather. “I’ve never done this before, but it's a special day for everybody. It’s a family affair.”

Ward was diagnosed with Burkitt Lymphoma.

“It's a pretty rare cancer, but a very aggressive one,” said Priscilla Ward, Felix’s mom. “It's just a really rapidly growing cancer, so that was scary. They (LHSC) were so good at getting him the treatment he needed, so before we could wrap our head around what was going on, they had given him the care he needed.”

Felix Ward shaves the head of his grandfather Val Ward on Aug 10, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)It was six weeks ago that Felix started to become ill.

“He was sick for a week about a month earlier, and he was just down and out,” said Brian Ward, Felix’s dad. “He recovered after four days, but it was just lingering and he was not feeling well. He just started not eating the same and his appetite was decreased. He threw up in the night and eventually we went to emerge. That's when this whole journey started.”

The chemotherapy treatments have taken their toll on the 12-year old.

“I’m sleepy all the time, and sick from the chemo,” said Felix.

He’s completed two of the six necessary rounds of chemotherapy.

Chalk messages of support for 12-year-old cancer patient Felix Ward have been left on the roof of the visitor parking garage at LHSC in London, Ont. Ward can see them from his room at Children’s Hospital on Aug 10, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)“Those were probably the hardest and most intense,” said Priscilla. “As far as chemo goes, this is one of the most intense. Because it's (cancer) so aggressive, doctors have to be really aggressive. They tell us it should respond very well and has been responding very well the treatment so far. So we remain really hopeful, that he'll be back to his old self soon after all of this is.”

Chalk messages have been left on the roof for him to see out his window. With family, friends, and even people dressed as his favourite superheroes in attendance, Felix was able to forget about the pain for a few hours.

“Today's a good day,” said Felix.