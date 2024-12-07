LONDON
London

    • Want to become the next LHSC Auxiliary volunteer? Here’s how

    Lyn Harrison, president of the LHSC Auxiliary. (Source: LHSC) Lyn Harrison, president of the LHSC Auxiliary. (Source: LHSC)
    Share

    The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) Auxiliary is recruiting new members.

    The group has about 70 volunteers and runs the five gift shops at Victoria Hospital and University Hospital while contributing more than $10 million to various care initiatives at LHSC since 1985.

    “The funds raised in the shops affect not just our local community, but also communities across our region,” said Lyn Harrison, president of the LHSC Auxiliary. “LHSC treats patients from a long way away so many people who come to our hospitals benefit from the care the Auxiliary supports.”

    Harrison, who’s volunteered with the group since 2010, said volunteering is a great way to give back to the community while building new connections.

    “The friendships that have developed between people who didn't know each other until they volunteered with the Auxiliary are wonderful,” Harrison said. “There’s a real camaraderie.”

    Those interested in being considered for a role with the Auxiliary can learn about the application process by contacting Volunteer Services at LHSC.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Northern Ontario man sentenced for killing his dog

    WARNING: This article contains graphic details of animal abuse which may be upsetting to some readers. A 40-year-old northern Ontario man is avoiding prison after pleading guilty to killing his dog earlier this year.

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News