'They’re going through hell': TLC Foundation treats children with cancer to free shopping spree

It was a day for children with cancer to forget about the pain, if even for a few hours.

The TLC Foundation invited over 200 children from southwestern Ontario to Toys R Us in London, Ont. for a free shopping spree.

“I have Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia or T-cell ALL, it's a type of blood cancer,” said Evan Jones, 14, from Windsor, Ont.

Jones, in a wheelchair as he builds his strength back up, said it was nice to have his siblings with him, “It's a decent reward, but I mean I wouldn't go through it again to do this, but it is nice to have something to show for it.”

Evan Jones, a 14-year-old cancer patient in remission from Windsor, Ont., shows off a Nerf gun during a shopping spree at Toys R Us which was put on by the TLC Foundation on Dec. 8, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)Leo Larizza, who operates Santa’s House in downtown London, uses the funds, donations and sponsorships to help pay for this day.

“Santa’s House gives me the ability to raise funds to do things like this, and also granting wishes at the children's hospital on Christmas Eve,” said Larizza. “I love seeing the kids, love seeing their smiles, it's just so fun.”

Among those in attendance was the Ward family from St. Thomas. We first introduced you to Felix back in August 2024 when his family surprised him with a party on the rooftop of the garage next to LHSC Children’s Hospital.

The Ward family from St. Thomas, Ont. poses for a photo with Leo Larizza of the TLC Foundation during a shopping spree at Toys R Us on Dec. 8, 2024 (Brent Lale/CTV News London)“The good news is that I'm cancer free,” said Felix. “It’s been a really hard year with all the chemo and being away from family for so long.”

His parents say the best gift they could receive was his recent diagnosis but are thrilled to be invited to shop along with his siblings.

“Felix missed the summer of being in the hospital so long and coming into a dreary winter, this is a great opportunity for him to get out and be with his brothers and just enjoy what this time of year is about is just kind of the joy and love,” said Brian Ward, Felix’s dad.

A year ago, there were about 150 children at this private event. This year there was more on the waiting list, so Larizza decide to invite them all.

“Kids that are suffering, we just want to put smiles on their face so the more the merrier,” said Larizza.

With 200 kids and their families, Larizza is expecting to spend between $40,000 and $50,000.

“Originally, I was going to go for books because I read a lot, but because it's getting paid for, we're going with records and a record player,” said Evelyn Rollo, 14, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer when she was eight years old.

Jack Dieleman, 6, from Chatham, picks out a gift during a shopping spree at Toys R Us on Dec. 8, 2024, which was put on by Leo Larizza (right) of the TLC Foundation (Brent Lale/CTV News London)Her mother Chelsea is appreciative of Larizza’s generosity.

“For the kids to be able to get that extra special Christmas that we know as being the parents how much they need and require, it’s the best thing,” said Chelsea. “The joy and the happiness that Leo was able to bring to the kids and it’s a relief off us as well. We know they're getting that joy they can’t get when they are stuck in treatment.”

Larizza wants people to know when they attend Santa’s House, and make a donation, their money is going directly to these children.

“They've gone through hell and some of them are still going through hell,” said Larizza. “Unfortunately, these kids have to suffer, and I hate seeing them suffer, so if we can put smiles on their faces, I think that's part of the treatment. Smiles and hopefully they get better.”