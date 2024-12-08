Cloudy but mild conditions expected

On Sunday, expect mainly cloudy conditions with a slight breeze and a high of plus 4 degrees.

Periods of rain are possible Sunday night with a low of plus 1.

Monday, expect more rain and a high reaching an unseasonal 7 degrees.

Conditions begin to cool down Tuesday with a chance of flurries later in the week.

Here’s a look at the Windsor region’s forecast

Sunday: Cloudy. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this afternoon. High plus 4. UV index 1 or low.

Sunday night: Cloudy. Periods of rain beginning before morning. Low plus 1 with temperature rising to plus 4 by morning.

Monday: Periods of rain. High 7. UV index 1 or low.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High plus 2.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 2.

Thursday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Windy. High minu