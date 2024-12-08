LONDON
London

    • Cloudy but mild conditions expected

    A CTV News London viewer submitted image of a robin in March 2024. (Source: Ellen Price) A CTV News London viewer submitted image of a robin in March 2024. (Source: Ellen Price)
    On Sunday, expect mainly cloudy conditions with a slight breeze and a high of plus 4 degrees.

    Periods of rain are possible Sunday night with a low of plus 1.

    Monday, expect more rain and a high reaching an unseasonal 7 degrees.

    Conditions begin to cool down Tuesday with a chance of flurries later in the week.

    Here’s a look at the Windsor region’s forecast

    Sunday: Cloudy. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this afternoon. High plus 4. UV index 1 or low.

    Sunday night: Cloudy. Periods of rain beginning before morning. Low plus 1 with temperature rising to plus 4 by morning.

    Monday: Periods of rain. High 7. UV index 1 or low.

    Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High plus 2.

    Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 2.

    Thursday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Windy. High minu

