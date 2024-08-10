Wingham’s emergency department is closed overnight

Citing ongoing staffing shortages, the Wingham and District Hospital Emergency Department (ED) will be closed from 2 p.m. Saturday until 7 a.m. Sunday.

Patients are asked to call 911 if they have a medical emergency and first responders will transport you to the nearest open ED.

Nearby EDs include:

Listowel

Clinton (Reduced Hours – Open 8am to 6 pm)

Goderich

Palmerston

Seaforth

Kincardine

Walkerton

“This is a temporary measure and our staff, board, physicians and leadership regret that we have to take this step,” the hospital wrote in a statement.