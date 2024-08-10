LONDON
London

    • Wingham’s emergency department is closed overnight

    The Wingham and District Hospital as seen on July 15, 2015. (Scott Miller/CTV News London) The Wingham and District Hospital as seen on July 15, 2015. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
    Share

    Citing ongoing staffing shortages, the Wingham and District Hospital Emergency Department (ED) will be closed from 2 p.m. Saturday until 7 a.m. Sunday.

    Patients are asked to call 911 if they have a medical emergency and first responders will transport you to the nearest open ED.

    Nearby EDs include:

    • Listowel
    • Clinton (Reduced Hours – Open 8am to 6 pm)
    • Goderich
    • Palmerston
    • Seaforth
    • Kincardine
    • Walkerton

    “This is a temporary measure and our staff, board, physicians and leadership regret that we have to take this step,” the hospital wrote in a statement.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Uvalde shooter's uncle begged police to let him talk to the gunman

    The uncle of the Uvalde school shooter who killed 19 students and two teachers begged police to let him try to talk his nephew down. In a 911 call released Saturday, the uncle told police that his nephew always listened to him and that if he could talk to him he might be able to get him to stop shooting. The call came in about 10 minutes after the shooting had stopped and the shooter was dead.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News