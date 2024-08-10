Police investigating assault in Listowel

Perth County OPP is investigating an assault that took place in downtown Listowel early Saturday morning.

Police responded to a report of an assault that reportedly took place between 3:15 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of Main Street West and Mitchell Road South.

One person was seriously injured and was transported to the local hospital.

Police are seeking any witnesses and/or dash-cam video footage of the incident.

If you have any information that may assist investigators, please contact the OPP at #1-888-310-1122.