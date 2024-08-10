LONDON
London

    • Police investigating assault in Listowel

    (Source: OPP/Twitter) (Source: OPP/Twitter)
    Share

    Perth County OPP is investigating an assault that took place in downtown Listowel early Saturday morning.

    Police responded to a report of an assault that reportedly took place between 3:15 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of Main Street West and Mitchell Road South.

    One person was seriously injured and was transported to the local hospital.

    Police are seeking any witnesses and/or dash-cam video footage of the incident.

    If you have any information that may assist investigators, please contact the OPP at #1-888-310-1122.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News