Police investigating assault in Listowel
Perth County OPP is investigating an assault that took place in downtown Listowel early Saturday morning.
Police responded to a report of an assault that reportedly took place between 3:15 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of Main Street West and Mitchell Road South.
One person was seriously injured and was transported to the local hospital.
Police are seeking any witnesses and/or dash-cam video footage of the incident.
If you have any information that may assist investigators, please contact the OPP at #1-888-310-1122.
Katie Vincent's sprint canoe gold gives Canada record medal haul at Paris Games
Katie Vincent rewrote the record book multiple times as she surged over the finish line in the women's 200-metre sprint canoe final at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.
The Perseid meteor shower is returning. Here's what to expect
The Perseid meteor shower, one of the brightest and best displays of shooting stars all year, is in the forecast for next week, according to NASA.
Summer surge: How severe is COVID in Canada? And what should you do?
Earlier this week, the World Health Organization warned that COVID-19 infections have been surging. With COVID-19 case tracking not as easily available, how can Canadians gauge the situation for themselves?
Old pantry staple is new again with people using it to improve fitness, disease and more. But it has risks
You may think the baking soda lurking in the back of your cupboard is only useful for absorbing gross refrigerator smells, cleaning produce or making baked goods.
Storm Debby: Over 94,000 Hydro-Quebec customers still without power
Tens of thousands Hydro-Quebec customers were still affected by power outages on Saturday morning.
Hiker found dead after 3-day search of Alberta backcountry
A hiker was found dead after a three-day search in central Alberta.
'Original sin': Torture of 9/11 suspects means even without plea deal, they may never face a verdict
A U.S. Defense Department disagreement over how to bring to justice the accused mastermind of the Sept. 11 attacks and two others has thrown the cases into disarray and surfaced tension between the desire of some victims' families to see a final legal reckoning and the significant obstacles that may make that impossible.
Trump said he ‘went down’ in helicopter 'emergency landing' with former San Francisco mayor, who says it never happened
Former U.S. president Donald Trump recounted a story to reporters on Thursday about being involved in a helicopter emergency landing with former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown.
Cringy moves and a white b-girl's durag prompt questions about Olympic breaking's authenticity
From the Australian b-girl with the meme-worthy 'kangaroo' dance move to the silver-medal winning Lithuanian in a durag, breaking's Olympic debut had a few moments that raised questions from viewers about whether the essence of the hip-hop art form was captured at the Paris Games.
Stratford, Ont. police to discuss protocols, more training after neighbour dispute turned deadly
Police in Stratford, Ont. say they’re looking at a fatal shooting incident, which escalated from an ongoing neighbour dispute, to see if there’s anything they can learn from it.
'No one should have survived what I went through': Stratford shooting victim speaks out
A Stratford man shot in the head during a gun rampage that left two dead and two injured is speaking out. David Tokley will soon mark his 44th birthday inside a London hospital where he is recovering from skull and brain surgery, few expected he would survive.
Police say no risk to public safety as they search for two armed suspects
A youth was sprayed with a noxious substance on Friday, setting off a search for two armed people.
CTV News Windsor's top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News Windsor has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
Police investigate pair of break and enters across Chatham-Kent
Chatham-Kent police are investigating two separate break and enters.
'Tour di Via Italia' returns to Windsor's Little Italy Saturday
The annual Tour di Via Italia cycling races return to Erie Street Saturday morning with world-class competitors riding the 1.7 km circuit for the 64th year.
Police and K9 flooded Springwater Twp. in search for wanted man
A heavy police presence flooded the Township of Springwater Ont., as emergency response teams searched for a male suspect in the area.
Day 2 of Boots and Hearts in full swing
On Friday, Taylor Rae kicked off day two of Boots and Hearts.
Store break-in and impaired driving: Man arrested twice in 24 hours
Barrie police arrested a man twice within 24 hours. It all started when police responded to a report of a male breaking into a former Sears in the Georgian Mall.
Truck towing OPP cruiser collides with tractor-trailer on Hwy. 11 near Callander, driver charged
The collision that closed Hwy. 11 near Callander on Friday morning involved a tractor-trailer and a tow truck towing an OPP cruiser.
Impacts of Debby's rainfall minor with some exceptions: City of Ottawa
In general, the impacts of Debby's rainfall Friday were minor across the capital with some exceptions, says the City of Ottawa.
Ottawa MP and cabinet minister responds to Sutcliffe's transit funding request
Ottawa area Liberal MP and cabinet minister Jenna Sudds has responded to Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe's request for financial help to support the city's flagging transit system.
Driver caught smoking cannabis on Highway 416 in Grenville County facing charges: OPP
A driver is facing charges following a traffic stop on Highway 416 in Grenville County Friday evening, the Ontario Provincial Police said.
'People are so desperate to keep their rent affordable': What you need to know about rent strikes in Toronto
As rent prices have risen in Toronto, instances of tenants withholding rent in protest have become more common.
One person being treated for exposure to bat rabies in Hamilton
A Hamilton resident is receiving treatment after being exposed to a bat with rabies, health officials say.
Tropical storm Debby remnants brings significant rainfall to Montreal, Eastern Canada
Montreal was drenched in a record amount of rain Friday as a storm system continued to pass through Eastern Canada.
After the historic Montreal storm, here are some steps for filing an insurance claim
After the historic rainstorm on Friday, thousands of residents in the greater Montreal region and beyond flooded renovation and restoration companies with desperate pleas for help. Unfortunately for some, the damage may exceed their insurance maximums and there are steps to take immediately to help expediate the process.
Storm Debby: Over 94,000 Hydro-Quebec customers still without power
Tens of thousands Hydro-Quebec customers were still affected by power outages on Saturday morning.
Man allegedly left urine, garbage at Antigonish mosque entrance: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP is trying to identify a man who allegedly left garbage and urine outside an Antigonish mosque last month as part of what police are calling an incident “motivated by hate.”
Tastes of l’Acadie: Congrès Mondial Acadien shines light on local businesses
Nova Scotia is ready to welcome Acadians from around the world as celebrations for the 2024 Congrès Mondial Acadien (CMA) begin Saturday.
'Golden age of gaming': The evolution of the board game industry and what games would suit your family
Monopoly, Scrabble, and Clue are just a few of the classic games that became staples in people's homes or cottages over the years, but the new era of the board game industry is pushing the envelope with what is being offered.
'Don’t assume it won’t happen to you': Student warns drivers after car theft
A post-secondary student is warning car owners after her vehicle was stolen less than two days after she moved to Winnipeg.
Winnipeg police investigating 2 overnight collisions
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) shut down some areas of the city after two serious collisions took place overnight.
No 'vaccine bans' coming to Alberta despite podcast comments
The province says no changes are coming to Alberta's COVID-19 vaccine availability, despite what appear to be claims from a UCP MLA that the government has discussed banning the shot.
DaShaun Amos. Janarion Grant score key TDs to rally Argos past Stampeders 39-25
Again when the Toronto Argonauts needed a spark, Janarion Grant delivered.
Alberta closing long COVID clinics, patients worry what's next
Three Alberta clinics treating people with long COVID are closing, leaving some patients worried for what's next.
Man wanted in connection with killings in Edmonton, Calgary arrested in N.Y.
A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for a homicide in Edmonton is in custody after he was arrested in the United States.
Removal of collapsed crane at Vancouver fire site could take 2 weeks, officials say
Everyone displaced by the massive fire in Vancouver's Dunbar neighbourhood earlier this week will be able to return home Saturday, if their home is still standing, but it could still be two weeks before 41st Avenue reopens to traffic.
Mount Seymour Little League team turns heads at Junior League Baseball World Series
The 2024 Junior League Baseball World Series is over for the Mount Seymour Little League team. But the North Vancouver all-star squad made its mark on and off the diamond.
'We lost our baby': Family remembers Chilliwack crash victims
Friday would have been Layna Brown's 40th birthday. Instead, it was a day family members spent at B.C. Children's Hospital, as her eight-year-old son Tristan Dyck fights for his life.