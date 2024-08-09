'No one should have survived what I went through': Stratford shooting victim speaks out
IMAGES IN THIS ARTICLE MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME READERS
A Stratford man shot in the head during a gun rampage that left two dead and two injured is speaking out.
David Tokley will soon mark his 44th birthday inside a London hospital where he is recovering from skull and brain surgery, few expected he would survive.
Wanting to show CTV News London the wound, he pointed to the staples along the right side of his skull — there are too many to count.
But David is a fan of numbers these days. Especially after police and medical officials told him they feared his number was up.
"Come on, I beat the odds. Like, who would have thought? No one should have survived what I went through. No one," he shared.
The Aug. 1 incident, which Stratford police have said related to an ongoing neighbour dispute, took the life of 36-year-old Jonathan Bennett and injured Stephanie Irvine and Tokley. The shooter later turned the gun on himself.
David's heart goes out to Irvine on the loss of Bennett. He said he knew the couple well.
The night of the shooting he'd been socializing at their home, just a few doors down from his.
He said he left the residence and let his dog 'Max' out around 10:25 p.m. About 20 minutes later, while bringing Max back into his apartment he was startled.
"Next thing you know, all I hear is bang, bang, bang. And I knew something was wrong. I just whipped it out the door."
As he ran he heard someone warn him about gunshots, but that didn't deter him.
Worried about Irvine's two children, he frantically wanted to get to her house to help.
David Tokley shows the injuries to his head after being shot in Stratford, Ont. on Aug. 2, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)While he believes his attempt distracted the shooter, potentially sparing Irvine's baby from harm, he didn't make it — he was shot about halfway there.
"Someone came from behind and said, 'You've been hit!’ And jumped on me.'"
David believes that person was an arriving police officer.
On the ground, the last thing he saw before passing out was the lifeless body of Jonathan Bennett.
"I knew it right away, I could see it. I said 'Oh No!'"
Waking up in hospital after nine hours of surgery, he learned with certainty Bennett had died.
Tokley said doctors then told him he'd be in the hospital for at least a month before being sent to a physical rehabilitation facility.
Despite potential memory loss, he contends his medical team is amazed by his progress and ability to get around.
Still, he worries his mental trauma will be long-lasting.
"Sometimes, I wake up middle of the night in a real cold, cold sweat. It's because I've woken up because my brain is reliving what happened."
But his brain is also replaying a message of gratitude. That might seem odd for a man missing part of his skull after being shot, but David contends there are still reasons to be thankful.
"I just want people to know there's still good in the world. Like, look at me, I'm a walking miracle. Who would have thought?"
Over the past days, he has been asked by many if he'd run towards gunfire again, to help others.
He does not pause to answer, and said, "I would do it again in a heartbeat. I wouldn't hesitate, I wouldn't hesitate."
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Plane with 62 people aboard crashes in fiery wreck in Brazil's Sao Paulo state
A plane with 62 people aboard crashed in a fiery wreck in a residential area of a city in Brazil's Sao Paulo state Friday, the airline said, but it was not immediately clear how many people were injured or killed.
Canadian men's 4x100 team wins Olympic gold
Canada's men's 4x100-metre relay team has claimed Olympic gold. With Andre De Grasse running the anchor leg, the Canadians posted a winning time of 37.5 seconds in Friday's final.
DEVELOPING What to expect as remnants of tropical storm Debby move across Canada
Remnants of tropical storm Debby merging with another low pressure system over the Great Lakes could bring up to 120 millimetres of rain to parts of Eastern Canada on Friday.
'No one should ever have to see that': B.C. couple calls for action after fatal dog attack
A Langley, B.C., family is heartbroken after their small Maltipoo, Sky, was mauled to death by a larger dog in Stanley Park.
Olympians are turning to OnlyFans to fund dreams as they decry a 'broken' finance system
Dire financial straits are leading droves of Olympic athletes to sell images of their bodies to subscribers on OnlyFans — known for sexually explicit content — to sustain their dreams of gold at the Games.
RCMP looking to identify person of interest in fatal shooting east of Calgary
Police are looking for help identifying a person of interest in relation to a fatal shooting that occurred in Rocky View County, east of Calgary, on Tuesday.
Dead woman found entangled in O'Hare baggage machinery was from North Carolina, authorities say
The dead woman who was found entangled in a baggage conveyor belt at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport was from North Carolina, authorities said Friday.
RCMP interviewing witnesses in Ontario Greenbelt land swap scandal: premier's office
The RCMP is interviewing witnesses connected to Ontario’s Greenbelt scandal, Premier Doug Ford’s office confirmed to CTV News Toronto on Friday.
Hiker found dead after 3-day search of Alberta backcountry
A hiker was found dead after a three-day search in central Alberta.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.