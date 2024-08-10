CTV News London's top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News London has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
Each story can also be read through the links below.
- Former Woodstock mayor found guilty of assault, sexual assault
- London police changing protocols for handling cases of femicide
- London man sentenced to 6 years in prison for causing fatal crash in 2023
- London police charge man after hateful graffiti found outside Emily Carr Public School
- City councillor proposes property tax deferral program to help low income homeowners
- Significant redesign proposed for Hamilton Rd. over safety concerns
- Restaurant near Aylmer damaged by sudden, intense storm
- Hundreds of sheep taking care of yard maintenance at Sarnia solar farm
- Second annual Great Lakes Ride sends local cyclists around southern Ontario, raising money for charity
- Delaware’s Alysha Newman earns Olympic bronze medal at the Paris Games in pole vault
- Arnold Schwarzenegger filming television series in London
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Hundreds of thousands of customers lose power in Quebec as heavy rain hammers province
Nearly half a million households were in the dark Friday as remnants of Tropical Storm Debby wreaked havoc on southern Quebec.
Plane crashes in Brazil's Sao Paulo state, killing all 61 aboard, airline says
A passenger plane crashed into a gated residential community in Brazil's Sao Paulo state Friday, killing all 61 people aboard and leaving a smouldering wreck, officials and the airline said.
Hiker found dead after 3-day search of Alberta backcountry
A hiker was found dead after a three-day search in central Alberta.
Olympic breaking athlete disqualified for 'free Afghan women' cape
Refugee athlete Manizha Talash was disqualified from the B-Girl breaking competition at the Olympics for wearing a cape with the words 'Free Afghan Women' during her breaking battle on Friday.
'Extremely elusive' shark caught on camera swimming off B.C. coast
A group of scuba divers had the rare opportunity to swim with an 'extremely elusive' shark off B.C.'s South Coast this week, and the incredible encounter was captured on video.
Trump plane heading to Montana rally was diverted but landed safely nearby, airport staff says
Former U.S. president Donald Trump headed to Montana for a Friday night rally in hopes of ousting the state's Democratic senator, but his plane first had to divert to an airport on the other side of the Rocky Mountains because of a mechanical issue, according to airport staff.
Two-year sentence requested for Sask. father who withheld daughter, hoping she wouldn't receive COVID-19 vaccine
The Crown has made its sentence submissions for Michael Gordon Jackson, the Saskatchewan man found guilty of withholding his daughter to prevent her from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.
Polar bears kill worker in attack off Baffin Island in Nunavut
A worker has died after being attacked by two polar bears off the eastern coast of Baffin Island in Nunavut.
Cannabis extracts recalled due to high concentration of THC
Health Canada has published an expanded recall for cannabis extract products sold by iNaturally Organic Inc. due to incorrect values on the products' labels.
