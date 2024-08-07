Arnold Schwarzenegger spotted filming in London, Ont.
CTV News has learned that FUBAR is being filmed at Fanshawe Lake in London.
Arnold Schwarzenegger, who plays the show's main character, was spotted arriving to the set on Wednesday morning.
Season 2 of the action-comedy series reportedly started filming in April in other parts of Ontario, including the GTA and Elora.
The show also features Canadian actor Jay Baruchel, who portrays 'Carter.'
Parts of FUBAR Season 2 are being filmed at Fanshawe Lake in London, Ont. on Aug. 7, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Crew of Titan sub knew they were going to die before implosion, according to more than US$50M lawsuit
The family of a French explorer who died in a submersible implosion has filed a more than US$50 million lawsuit, saying the crew experienced 'terror and mental anguish' before the disaster and accusing the sub's operator of gross negligence.
Canadian sprinter De Grasse fails to qualify for Olympic 200-metre final
Andre De Grasse will not be defending his Olympic title in the men's 200-metre final. The 29-year-old from Markham, Ont., was officially eliminated from Thursday's final when the third and fourth finishers in the next semifinal finished with better times Wednesday at Stade de France.
What we know about a fatal shooting by armed suspects east of Calgary
The man shot and killed by two armed suspects east of Calgary on Tuesday is believed to be an employee of Rocky View County, where the incident occurred.
Annual rental rates still rising but pace slowing: report
A new report says rents are still rising in Canada, but the year-over-year pace of growth has slowed.
Plant-based beverages linked to listeria recall were produced in Pickering, Ont.: officials
The plant-based milk beverages recalled due to a listeria outbreak that killed two people and hospitalized 13 others were produced in the Greater Toronto Area, health officials say.
2.3M Canadians approved under dental-care plan, 19K providers now participating: Holland
More than 2.3 million Canadians have been approved to receive coverage, and now more than 75 per cent of dental care providers are now participating in the federal government's dental-care program.
Two former NHLers charged in world junior sexual assault case sign with KHL teams
Two of the five former Team Canada world junior hockey players awaiting trial for an alleged group sexual assault in 2018 have signed contracts with teams in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), according to the league.
Video shows crane collapsing at massive fire in Vancouver
A construction crane came crashing onto the street during a massive fire in Vancouver's Dunbar-Southlands neighbourhood on Tuesday evening.
9/11 hearings at Guantanamo Bay in upheaval after surprise order by U.S. defence chief
Military-run hearings for accused Sept. 11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and two co-defendants at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, were in upheaval Wednesday following U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's decision to throw out a plea agreement.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.