LONDON
London

    • Arnold Schwarzenegger spotted filming in London, Ont.

    Arnold Schwarzenegger can be seen in the passenger seat of a vehicle arriving to the set of FUBAR at Fanshawe Lake in London, Ont. on Aug. 7, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London) Arnold Schwarzenegger can be seen in the passenger seat of a vehicle arriving to the set of FUBAR at Fanshawe Lake in London, Ont. on Aug. 7, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
    Share

    CTV News has learned that FUBAR is being filmed at Fanshawe Lake in London.

    Arnold Schwarzenegger, who plays the show's main character, was spotted arriving to the set on Wednesday morning.

    Season 2 of the action-comedy series reportedly started filming in April in other parts of Ontario, including the GTA and Elora.

    The show also features Canadian actor Jay Baruchel, who portrays 'Carter.'

    Parts of FUBAR Season 2 are being filmed at Fanshawe Lake in London, Ont. on Aug. 7, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News