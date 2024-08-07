Arnold Schwarzenegger spotted filming in London, Ont.

CTV News has learned that FUBAR is being filmed at Fanshawe Lake in London.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, who plays the show's main character, was spotted arriving to the set on Wednesday morning.

Season 2 of the action-comedy series reportedly started filming in April in other parts of Ontario, including the GTA and Elora.

The show also features Canadian actor Jay Baruchel, who portrays 'Carter.'

Parts of FUBAR Season 2 are being filmed at Fanshawe Lake in London, Ont. on Aug. 7, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)