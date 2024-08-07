Cyclists riding 1,000 km around Ontario to raise funds for Children’s Hospital

Nine cyclists, one important cause.

“We’re going to do 1,000 kilometres in six days for Children's Health Foundation and The Children's Hospital in London (Ontario),” said Tim Ellis, the founder of the Great Lakes Ride (GLR).

This is the second time this group – which includes riders from across the province and the U.S. -- has made their way around the southwestern part of the

This time, they have added two extra riders, including Pete Wilson, who is about to turn 70 years old.

“I wanted to be a role model for my grandson and my other grandchildren,” said Wilson.

One of his grandchildren has Cystic Fibrosis and they have to visit the clinic at the Children's Hospital every three months.

“When you get here, you think the government pays for everything, but they don't,” said Wilson.

“They pay for the building and the wages for all the staff, but the equipment and everything; they still have to raise money for that kind of stuff. So it becomes a good cause to do this”.province.

Tim Ellis, the founder of the Great Lakes Ride poses with the mascot for the London Children’s Health Foundation. (Source: Brent Lale/CTV London)

In their inaugural ride in 2023, the GLR brought in $24,000 as they made their way around Western Ontario. This time, they are halfway to their donation goal of $30,000.

“$30,000 could buy us a lot,” said Jennifer Baxter of the Children’s Health Foundation.

“It could buy us equipment for our Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). It could buy us pieces for our Pediatric Critical Care Unit (PCCU). It could also support our child life program and making sure that our kids get the help for mind, body and soul. It’s money for equipment and services that we just wouldn't have without donor dollars.” (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

This ride has always been something Ellis wanted to do in order to raise money for children and sick kids.

“I've always dreamed of this route going around southwestern Ontario and hitting the Great Lakes,” said Ellis.

“This hospital, it really affects pretty much everybody in the area that we're going to be in because they come (to London) from all over”.

The nine cyclists will make their way back to London Saturday, Aug. 11.

A map of the 2024 Great Lakes Ride (Source: Great Lakes Ride)