London’s Alysha Newman secures bronze medal at 2024 Paris Olympics

London’s Alysha Newman has secured a bronze medal in Wednesday’s Women’s Pole Vault final.

She took third, clearing a height of 4.85 metres.

First place went to Australian Nina Kennedy with 4.90 metres and second to American Katie Moon, matching Newman’s height of 4.85 metres.

Moon took home silver as Newman had one more overall miss in the competition. Moon had four misses, while Newman had five.

In her victorious run, she became the first Canadian woman to win a medal in pole vault. She also set a new Canadian record.

Before Newman's bronze medal win, the highest a Canadian woman placed in the event was sixth. Dana Ellis secured that position at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games.