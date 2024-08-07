Safety concerns on Hamilton Road behind councillor’s pitch for reduction to three lanes

Demands for greater safety might mean fewer traffic lanes along the busiest stretch of Hamilton Road.

On Tuesday, Councillor Hadleigh McAlister will ask the Civic Works Committee to support his motion that Hamilton Road be redesigned, as part of London’s Mobility Master Plan under development at city hall.

“Obviously it's a main thoroughfare, so people are still going to drive (because) it's an easy way to the highway,” McAlister told CTV News.

“But in terms of supporting the businesses along Hamilton Road, being able to have multimodal transportation would really help.”

McAlister wants city engineers to explore various options to improve safety on Hamilton Road between Adelaide Street and Highbury Avenue, including reducing the number of traffic lanes from four to three.

“Potentially looking at a three lane road with a dedicated left turning lane (in the centre), and then wider sidewalks with some bike lanes,” he explained.

At Outspokin Cycles on Hamilton Road, Tara Mott believes improvements are needed to make the corridor safer for all users.

“I don't feel safe even on foot along Hamilton Road,” Mott said.

“It definitely could be improved. Bigger sidewalks, more traffic calming, just slowing down the speed in general.”

Mott is also open to the idea of reducing the number of traffic lanes.

“Less lanes would make things slow down for sure,” she adds. “(Improving) mobility, whether it be pedestrian or cyclist, it's just going to open up the ability for people to visit more stores along Hamilton Road.”

The city is already taking steps to improve safety, including upgrading streetlights and installing a red light camera at the intersection of Hamilton Road and Highbury Avenue.

McAlister’s motion aims to have an improved design ready to be funded in the next multi-year budget, starting in 2028.

“Whether it's pedestrians, drivers, cyclists, everyone wants to feel safe on the road,” he said.

“And really, that means giving everyone dedicated space so they can feel a lot safer.”