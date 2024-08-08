Former Woodstock mayor found guilty of sexual assault

Justice Michael Carnegie has handed down his decision against former Woodstock Mayor Trevor Birtch.

The 49-year-old has been found guilty of one count of sexual assault and one count of assault, and not guilty of one count of sexual assault.

The charges stem from allegations that are said to have taken place in Oxford County and at a London hotel and spa in 2021.

Birtch leaves London's courthouse on August 8, 2024 (Nick Paparella/CTV News London)

On the first day of the trial, Birtch pleaded not guilty. The former mayor had testified that from time to time, the female complainant in the case would go into a fit of rage and defence lawyer James Battin said, “There are certain time periods when this particular couple simply didn’t get along.”

Justice Carnegie said that he found Birtch’s testimony to be uncredible, “to be clear I reject his evidence; I’m concerned on multiple occasions he was being deceptive.”

Birtch’s sentencing date will be set on September 10.