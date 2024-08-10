LONDON
London

    • 'A dangerous combination': Motorist caught speeding, impaired driving

    Police charged a speeding and impaired motorist on Dashwood Road in South Huron.
    Huron County OPP said they stopped a 26-year-old driver from Brinston, Ont. for speeding.

    Police said the driving was travelling at 73 km/h over the limit on Dashwood Road in South Huron.

    Police said the driver also blew an "Alert" on the roadside screening device for impaired driving.

    In a post on social media, police called this offence “a dangerous combination.”

    Their vehicle was impounded for 14 days, and their licence suspended for 33 days, with a future court date scheduled.

