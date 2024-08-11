Kayaker found dead in Lake Erie

Around 7 p.m. Saturday, a deceased kayaker was found on Lake Erie, approximately half a kilometer from Turkey Point Marina in Norfolk County.

The kayaker, who was using a yellow and black Folbot kayak, was originally spotted by a civilian.

The kayaker has since been identified by police. No further updates are available at this time.

If you have any information, please contact Norfolk OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.