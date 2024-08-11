Sarnia police cruiser struck as theft suspects flee

Around 5 p.m. Saturday, Sarnia police were notified of a theft in progress from a retail store in the area of Quinn Drive and Lambton Mall Road.

A citizen told police they saw behaviour they deemed suspicious. A vehicle allegedly parked at the rear of a large retail store, then the occupants "jogged" around to the front and entered the store.

Once inside, police said they filled a cart with high-end tools, and broke out a rear security door.

The vehicle fled the area but a citizen directed officers to where the suspects had gone.

Sarnia police said the suspect vehicle refused to stop, striking the push bumper of a police vehicle. No injuries were reported and the vehicle sustained minor damage.

According to police, a short pursuit of the suspects was initiated but called off due to the dangerous driving of the suspects and the police concerns for public safety.

The suspect vehicle is described as a red Ford Bronco, with a licence plate of 6302NT.

The licence plate, from Brampton, does not belong to that vehicle, according to police.

The two suspects are described as south Asian males.

This investigation is ongoing.