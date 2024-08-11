LONDON
London

    Cat dies in Sarnia apartment fire

    Sarnia Fire Rescue Firefighters responded to an apartment fire in the area of London Road and East Street on Aug. 11, 2024. (Source: Sarnia Rescue and Fire Services/Facebook) Sarnia Fire Rescue Firefighters responded to an apartment fire in the area of London Road and East Street on Aug. 11, 2024. (Source: Sarnia Rescue and Fire Services/Facebook)
    Around 6:15 a.m. Sunday, Sarnia Fire Rescue Firefighters responded to an apartment fire in the area of London Road and East Street.

    Unfortunately, one cat succumbed to injuries, but no other injuries were reported.

    Residents of the apartment have stated on social media that they have been placed in a hotel for the time being until it is deemed safe to return home.

    Details on the cause of the fire and an estimated cost of damage has not yet been released.

