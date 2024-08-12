LONDON
London

    • Crash involving motorcycle in Central Elgin

    (Source: OPP) (Source: OPP)
    Two people were taken to hospital following a single-vehicle motorcycle crash.

    Around 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, emergency services were called to the crash on Carlow Road south of Warren Street in Central Elgin.

    According to police, the driver and passenger were taken to hospital by EMS where the driver had non-life-threatening injuries and the passenger had serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

    A section of Carlow Road was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.

