Ontario government funding new Youth Wellness Hub in Oxford County

A Youth Wellness Hub coming to Oxford County hopes to make it easier for young people to connect to mental health and substance use services.

One of ten new hubs being built, the Ontario Government said that the new hubs will bring the total number of locations up to 32 across the province.

“Our government is continuing to take action to improve mental health and addictions services in communities across Ontario, and support people and their families living with mental health and substance use challenges,” said Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “As we expand the number of Youth Wellness Hubs across the province, young people in Oxford County can connect to the mental health and addictions care they need, in one convenient location, closer to home.”

Kicking off in 2025, the hub will help young people in Oxford County connect with free mental health and addictions services, alongside a mobile hub which will support rural communities in the surrounding area.

"Our government recognizes that youth in our province need mental health and substance use support closer to home to continue thriving in rural communities,” said Ernie Hardeman, MPP for Oxford. “The new Youth Wellness Hub in Woodstock will provide these essential services to young people across Oxford County, offering comprehensive support and high-quality care when they need it most."

Currently similar programming is available in Chatham Kent, London-Middlesex, Windsor-Essex and beyond.

Additional hubs announced by the province include new locations in Port Hope, Thunder Bay, Vaughan, and Brampton, with five additional locations pending announcement.