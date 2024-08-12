Tornadoes and downbursts reported in southwestern Ontario

Damaging weather that tore through parts of southwestern Ontario has been classified as an EF0 downburst.

According to the Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) from Western University, the Jaffa area near Aylmer and New Scotland near Rondeau Park, both saw downbursts on Aug. 5.

Tree damage and roof damage to a barn was reported in the New Scotland and Rondeau Park areas and tree damage was reported in the Jaffa area.

In Jaffa, the path of damage measured about 9.8 km long and up to 2.5 km wide, including structural damage (shingle, fascia and siding loss) to a few homes and farm buildings.

Survey map showing the extent of the EF0 downburst and locations of ground and drone photos from storms on Aug. 5 and Aug. 6. Jaffa is not shown on the map but is near the SW end of the downburst. (Source: Northern Tornadoes Project)

On Aug. 6, around 12 p.m., another storm moved through the Muirkirk and New Glasgow areas, producing an EF0 tornado.

Satellite imagery review done by NTP, revealed some isolated visible damage in Muirkirk. Damage was assessed as EF0 tornado, with an estimated max. wind speed of 115 km/h, track length of 10.6 km and max. path width of 430 m.

In New Glasgow, south east of Rodney, an NTP ground and drone survey showed a narrow path of tree damage starting northwest of New Glasgow. Satellite imagery review revealed some isolated visible damage with an estimated maximum wind speed of 115 km/h, track length of 2.35 km and max. path width of 180 m.

Storm damage in New Glasgow, Ont. on Aug. 6, 2024. (Source: Northern Tornadoes Project)