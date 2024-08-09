LONDON
London

    • Western's Northern Tornadoes Project investigating storm damage near Aylmer

    Share

    A team from Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) is conducting ground and drone investigations today in southwestern Ontario.

    "When we get reports of damage often we don't know if it was a tornado or downburst that was the cause, so one of the first things the team will do when they get to these sites is try to find the area of worst damage…then try to find how long and how wide, because that can tell us a lot about what caused the damage,” explained David Sills, executive director of the Northern Tornadoes Project.

    Sills said that if it's a long narrow path, that is typically indicative of a tornado, whereas if we are looking at a wide path and damage over a large area that is more likely a downburst.

    A series of storms rolled through the region earlier this week, with damage being reported in Aylmer and Rondeau Provincial Park.

    Damage was evident along Roger’s Road near Aylmer on Tuesday, where hundreds of trees, tree branches, and even a flagpole were snapped

    One of the properties hit the hardest was a local and tourist hotspot set in the woods - The Pinecroft.

    NTP hopes to have results from their investigations this weekend.   

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canadian men's 4x100 team wins Olympic gold

    Canada's men's 4x100-metre relay team has claimed Olympic gold. With Andre De Grasse running the anchor leg, the Canadians posted a winning time of 37.5 seconds in Friday's final.

    Algeria's Imane Khelif wins Olympic women's boxing gold

    Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has won a gold medal Friday at the Paris Olympics, emerging as a champion from a tumultuous run at the Games where she endured intense scrutiny in the ring and online abuse from around the world over misconceptions about her womanhood.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News