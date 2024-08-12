LONDON
London

    • One dead, one injured in single vehicle collision near Owen Sound

    (Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
    One person is dead following a single vehicle crash this morning west of Owen Sound.

    OPP say it happened around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 21 and Grey Bruce Line.

    The 92-year-old driver from Muskoka Lakes was taken to hospital but later pronounced deceased.

    An 85-year-old passenger also suffered life threatening injuries.

    The road has since reopened.

