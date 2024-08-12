One dead, one injured in single vehicle collision near Owen Sound
One person is dead following a single vehicle crash this morning west of Owen Sound.
OPP say it happened around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 21 and Grey Bruce Line.
The 92-year-old driver from Muskoka Lakes was taken to hospital but later pronounced deceased.
An 85-year-old passenger also suffered life threatening injuries.
The road has since reopened.
