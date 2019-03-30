

The Upper Thames River Conservation Authority has issued a flood alert for the weekend.

The watershed is expected to receive approximately 20 mm of rain Saturday.

This will cause water levels to rise with minor flooding in some low lying flood plain areas.

"We want to remind the public to be extremely cautious and stay away from all water bodies," said Teresa Hollingsworth, Manager of Community & Corporate Services at the UTRCA in a news release.

"River banks are very slippery and pose a serious hazard, especially with the cold, fast-moving water. Any ice will be unstable. We encourage parents and guardians to keep children and pets away from all watercourses and off of frozen water bodies."

"We expect streams should peak overnight Saturday in upstream areas, and mid-day Sunday in London," said Mark Shifflett, Senior Water Resources Engineer.