Late-night crash causes multiple road closures in Ingersoll
Injuries are reported as minor after a crash closed some roads in Ingersoll late Monday night.
According to police closures included Highway 2 west of Embro Street, Embro Street from Road 74 to Road 66 and Highway 2 from 35th Line to 41st Line.
There is no word yet on how the crash happened, how many vehicles were involved, or if any charges will be laid.
An updated is expected some time on Tuesday.
