LONDON, ONT. -- Reimagine Co. owner Heen Rajani declared his London, Ont. store an 'apartheid-free zone' on Tuesday.

The declaration is being made in solidarity with residents in the Palestinian Territories where there has been ongoing violence.

Rajani hopes other business, institutions and community groups will follow suit.

Last week, hundreds gathered in their vehicles for peaceful rallies in London in support of Palestinians as violence in the region escalated.

But the violence has disrupted lives on both sides of the conflict, with residents in Jerusalem and Gaza reportedly scared to leave their homes due to ongoing bombings.

Israel carried out airstrikes on what it said were militant targets in Gaza while militants fired dozens of rockets into Israel on Tuesday as the fighting entered its second week.

