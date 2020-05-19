LONDON, ONT -- The Funeral Service Association of Canada (FSAC) is sounding the alarm regarding access to personal protective equipment (PPE) for funeral providers.

According to a survey done by FSAC 34 per cent of funeral providers are dealing with COVID-19 deaths and that 32 per cent do not have enough PPE.

“The survey results are alarming,” said Brett Watson, president of FSAC in a statement.

“While funeral providers are stepping up in responding to COVID-19, they are also dealing with widespread financial loss.”

The survery found that 77 per cent of funeral homes have seen their revenue fall.

Of those impacted 35 per cent have seen their revenue fall as much as 30 per cent.

The profession has rapidly evolved since the outbreak began with two thirds of providers now doing live stream video for funerals and ceremonies.

“While we have been deeply impacted by the current economic situation, we will continue to serve alongside our frontline healthcare workers. With a sufficient amount of PPE, we can also ensure the health and safety of all those helping,” said Watson.