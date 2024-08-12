Vehicle collides with Zurich residence
Huron OPP is on the scene of a collision this evening between a vehicle and a residence.
A home in Zurich was impacted by a large white pickup truck – thankfully nobody was home at the time of the incident.
Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.
