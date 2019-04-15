

Brent Lale, CTV London





Alex Formenton has played the moment over and over in his mind.

“You always dream of that guy in game seven and getting that game winner,” says Formenton.

It is something his Head Coach Dale Hunter accomplished 31 years ago tomorrow against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Hunter scored the series clinching goal in overtime

“Larry Murphy made a heck of a pass.. I went in on Ron Hextall, and with a deek scored five-hole. You still remember your overtime winners, especially when it’s game seven clincher like that”.

The last time this franchise played a game seven was 2017, and they played a pair of them. They beat Windsor in Round 1, losing to Erie in Rd 2.

Formenton, Liam Foudy and Captain Evan Bouchard were part of that 2017 team.

“That one in Windsor was special, “says Formenton. “We were coming off the high there, then felt of the other side of it losing in Erie. We want to be on the winning side tomorrow”.

Knights captain Evan Bouchard remembers the heartbreak but unlike that loss to the Otters, they’ll have their home crowd Tuesday night.

“Winning that 4th game is always the hardest one to win,” says Bouchard.

“Whether you are up 3-0 in a series, or playing a seventh game. We need to be playing the right way to win”

It’s two great teams, two three game win streaks, but only one winner.

Despite losing three in a row, Hunter believes they are satisfied with their position against a really strong Guelph team.

“At the Start of the series, would we take a home game seven, winner take all? Ya we would have”.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7pm at Budweiser Gardens.