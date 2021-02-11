MIDDLSEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Emergency crews were called to a house fire on Churchill Line in the very early morning hours on Thursday.

Firefighters responded to the home between Telfer and Brigden roads right around midnight, in bitter cold temperatures.

The home was engulfed in flames when crews arrived and Sarnia Fire Rescue Services says they "took on a defensive strategy and protected the exposures."

No one was injured but the house in the southeast of Sarnia was a total loss.

The damage to the two-storey structure is estimated at $200,000.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined.