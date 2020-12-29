LONDON, ONT. -- The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office has determined a cause for a fatal fire in Sarnia on Dec. 23.

Sarnia Fire Public Education Officer Mike Otis says investigators believe the blaze was accidental.

The fire broke out at 12:30 p.m. in a garage attached to a home on Stuart Street, in the city’s core.

Amidst heavy smoke, a man was pulled out of the building by firefighters shortly after their arrival.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Otis says at this time, the man’s name will not be released.