It’s been nine months of refurbishment, but now Blackfriars Bridge will start to look like its old self again.

Wednesday morning crews will raise the frame of the bridge back into place.

The public is welcome to watch the maneuver around 10 a.m. at a dedicated viewing spot on the east side of the river along the Thames Valley Parkway.

The lift is expected to take about 30 minutes with an additional 30-90 minutes for securing it into place.

