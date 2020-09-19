LONDON, ONT -- Police arrested a person after they were called about a firearm in the southeast end of London Saturday afternoon.

Multiple officers descended on the area of Bexhill Drive and Sloane Crescent about 12 p.m.

They blocked off Chancton Court and officers were seen with guns drawn.

Police say the incident involved two unrelated parties and a gun was involved that looked to officers and the public like a real gun. However, police discovered the firearm was a paintball gun.

They arrested a person who was allegedly spotted with the paintball gun. Nobody was injured.