Firearm complaint leads to large police presence in southeast corner of city
Published Saturday, September 19, 2020 12:46PM EDT Last Updated Saturday, September 19, 2020 1:51PM EDT
Officers with guns can be seen on Chancton Court on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (Sean Irvine / CTV London)
LONDON, ONT -- Police arrested a person after they were called about a firearm in the southeast end of London Saturday afternoon.
Multiple officers descended on the area of Bexhill Drive and Sloane Crescent about 12 p.m.
They blocked off Chancton Court and officers were seen with guns drawn.
Police say the incident involved two unrelated parties and a gun was involved that looked to officers and the public like a real gun. However, police discovered the firearm was a paintball gun.
They arrested a person who was allegedly spotted with the paintball gun. Nobody was injured.
