London man charged after firearm discharged
London police are investigating after gunshots were fired in the area of Elm Street and Pine Street in southeast London, Ont. on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.
CTV London
Published Sunday, September 8, 2019 4:37PM EDT
A London man is facing several charges after gunshots were fired in southeast London early Friday.
Police received reports of shots fire just before 7 a.m. on Elm Street and recovered a firearm.
Police detained a number of people in relation to the incident, but were released unconditionally
A London man is charged with:
- Discharging a restricted firearm
- Possession of a restricted firearm
- Possession of a loaded firearm
- Careless use of a firearm
- Carry a concealed firearm
- 16 counts of possession of firearms and ammunition contrary to the order of prohibition