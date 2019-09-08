A London man is facing several charges after gunshots were fired in southeast London early Friday.

Police received reports of shots fire just before 7 a.m. on Elm Street and recovered a firearm.

Police detained a number of people in relation to the incident, but were released unconditionally

A London man is charged with:

  • Discharging a restricted firearm
  • Possession of a restricted firearm
  • Possession of a loaded firearm
  • Careless use of a firearm
  • Carry a concealed firearm
  • 16 counts of possession of firearms and ammunition contrary to the order of prohibition